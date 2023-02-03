Credit Suisse Group Cuts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $375.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $437.08.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $345.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.12. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $492.59.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

