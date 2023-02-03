Credit Suisse Group Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $81.50

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $81.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $76.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,773 shares of company stock worth $34,505,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

