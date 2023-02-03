Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $135.41 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000995 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.