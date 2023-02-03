Cronos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $18.00 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00090822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00063746 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025020 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004455 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.