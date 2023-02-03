CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

