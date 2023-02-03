CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $115.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -150.56 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

