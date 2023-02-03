CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

CSGS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.71. 26,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,178. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.85. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGS. Oppenheimer began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

