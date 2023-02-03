CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. CSG Systems International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.63. 44,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Further Reading

