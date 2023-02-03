Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Cummins Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.92. 295,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.80. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $258.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,949 shares of company stock worth $21,165,782. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

