CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Douglas D. Clark Purchases 20,000 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,977.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CURO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 142,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $172.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). CURO Group had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $214.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CURO Group from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 129,003 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 918,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 46,352 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

