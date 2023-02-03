Curve DAO Token Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00004723 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $807.12 million and approximately $162.03 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,895,422,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,193,315 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

