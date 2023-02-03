Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON:CREI opened at GBX 92.93 ($1.15) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.81. The firm has a market cap of £409.70 million and a P/E ratio of 665.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 81.60 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 111.20 ($1.37).
Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile
