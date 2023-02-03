Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:CREI opened at GBX 92.93 ($1.15) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.81. The firm has a market cap of £409.70 million and a P/E ratio of 665.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 81.60 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 111.20 ($1.37).

Featured Stories

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

