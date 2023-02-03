cVault.finance Trading Down 0.2% This Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $6,308.64 or 0.27013714 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $63.09 million and $49.74 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

