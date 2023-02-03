DA Davidson Increases 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target to $12.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $837.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares during the period. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

