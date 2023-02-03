DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.
Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.24). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million.
Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.
Insider Transactions at Sierra Bancorp
In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
