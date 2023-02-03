DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $321.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.24). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Insider Transactions at Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.