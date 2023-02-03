Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after buying an additional 431,694 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Danaher by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

