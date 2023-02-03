Darrin L. Talley Sells 2,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.02. 9,246,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,657,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $117.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

