Darrin L. Talley Sells 2,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:XOM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.02. 9,246,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,657,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $117.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
