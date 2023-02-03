Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down to $86.97

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.97, but opened at $81.50. Datadog shares last traded at $84.08, with a volume of 956,922 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

Datadog Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,739.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 355,525 shares valued at $26,240,291. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

