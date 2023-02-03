Davis R M Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,744 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $69,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $144.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 76.00% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

