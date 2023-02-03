Davis R M Inc. Has $379,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

