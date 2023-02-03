Davis R M Inc. Makes New $333,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $175.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

