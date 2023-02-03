Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Stock Price Up 1%

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.17 and last traded at $32.96. Approximately 179,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 53,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

