Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY23 guidance to $18.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $18.00-$18.50 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.8 %

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.85. 403,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,777. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.79. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $433.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.85.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $4,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

