Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-$18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY23 guidance to $18.00-18.50 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $421.33. 695,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.33. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $433.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $436.77.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

