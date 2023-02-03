Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-$18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY23 guidance to $18.00-18.50 EPS.
Deckers Outdoor Price Performance
Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $421.33. 695,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.33. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $433.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $436.77.
Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor
Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.