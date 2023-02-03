Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50-3.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $18.00-$18.50 EPS.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $421.33. 695,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.57 and a 200-day moving average of $355.33. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $433.30. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $436.77.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

