Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50-3.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $18.00-$18.50 EPS.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance
Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $421.33. 695,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.57 and a 200-day moving average of $355.33. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $433.30. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $436.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.