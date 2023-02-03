Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $412.30. 530,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,628. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $430.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock worth $10,254,684. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

