DEI Price Down 0.6% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $13,847.55 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00422220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014187 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000785 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017447 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.