Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE DEX remained flat at $8.67 on Friday. 8,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,059. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $9.83.
Institutional Trading of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
