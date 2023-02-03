Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE DEX remained flat at $8.67 on Friday. 8,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,059. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 725.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

