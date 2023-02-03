Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after buying an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after buying an additional 437,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,153,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,064 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,056,557. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Articles

