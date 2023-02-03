Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Delta Apparel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DLA opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

