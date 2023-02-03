Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of DLX opened at $21.22 on Friday. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $915.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Deluxe by 25.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile



Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

