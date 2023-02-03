Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE DLX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 446,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $915.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.55. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.00 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Deluxe by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Deluxe by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Deluxe by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

