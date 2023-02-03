Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as high as C$2.00. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 3,457,217 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.63.

Insider Activity at Denison Mines

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 288,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$523,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,611,350 shares in the company, valued at C$2,926,211.60.

About Denison Mines

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.