Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €170.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($184.78) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($148.91) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Price Performance

FRA ADS opened at €157.92 ($171.65) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €136.93. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.