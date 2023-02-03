Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €805.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €805.00 ($875.00) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,043.48) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €832.00 ($904.35) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($869.57) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €815.00 ($885.87) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($956.52) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance
EPA:MC opened at €809.10 ($879.46) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €734.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €682.15. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($283.21).
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.
Further Reading
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.