Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €805.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €805.00 ($875.00) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €832.00 ($904.35) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($804.35) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($980.43) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($956.52) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

EPA:MC opened at €809.10 ($879.46) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €734.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €682.15. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($283.21).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

