Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $112.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.31.

NYSE:ALV opened at $91.90 on Monday. Autoliv has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

