Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Diageo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Diageo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($44.46) in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,034.44.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $176.40 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.16.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

