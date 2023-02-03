Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Crown Crafts worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 187,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWS stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.77. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

