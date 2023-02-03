Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $19.74 Million Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525,840 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 4.80% of Rimini Street worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 299.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Rimini Street by 67.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street Stock Performance

Shares of RMNI opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 116.89% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $101.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $37,356.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at $633,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $37,356.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 16,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $61,721.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,966 shares of company stock worth $112,750. Corporate insiders own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.