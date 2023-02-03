Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $177.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.96.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

