Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,384 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Cimpress Price Performance
Shares of CMPR stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $70.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cimpress (CMPR)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.