Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,384 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cimpress Price Performance

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $528,058.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $528,058.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $70.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.