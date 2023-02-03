Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $193.36 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.