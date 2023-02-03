Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,233 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,233 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Green Brick Partners worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,785,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,583,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $32.87 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.78 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 16.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.