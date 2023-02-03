Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,420 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,203,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $28,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

FA opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $21.01.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.95 million. Analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

