Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,619 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Enstar Group worth $32,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 177.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 171.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 80.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $286.89.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($8.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

