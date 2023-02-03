Dignity Gold Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00011928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and $25.73 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.15492609 USD and is down -8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $47.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

