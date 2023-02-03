Dillon & Associates Inc. Acquires 6,690 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.18. The company had a trading volume of 834,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.62. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.