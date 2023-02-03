Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.8% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.31. 9,664,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

