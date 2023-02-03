Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.94. 1,382,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,667. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

